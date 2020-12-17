10 essential things for businesses to do before Brexit

1: Register online with HMRC or Revenue for an EORI number

2: Critically examine your supply chain

3: Contact your suppliers and logistics providers about the continuity of goods and services you need for trade

4: Consider whether you need warehousing space

5: Check if your non-UK suppliers use the UK as a landbridge

6: For customs duties purposes, classify the goods that you import or export and ascertain their origin

7: Ensure that you have a line of credit to deal with any customs duties that could arise

8: Seek out a customs agent or enhance inhouse customs knowledge

9: Check whether your current certifications, licences or authorisations will be valid post-Brexit

10: Use the government supports available