10 essential things for businesses to do before Brexit

Regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, here are 10 essential things that should be done to prepare for Brexit.
10 essential things for businesses to do before Brexit
Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 18:00

1: Register online with HMRC or Revenue for an EORI number

2: Critically examine your supply chain

3: Contact your suppliers and logistics providers about the continuity of goods and services you need for trade

4: Consider whether you need warehousing space

5: Check if your non-UK suppliers use the UK as a landbridge

6: For customs duties purposes, classify the goods that you import or export and ascertain their origin

7: Ensure that you have a line of credit to deal with any customs duties that could arise

8: Seek out a customs agent or enhance inhouse customs knowledge

9: Check whether your current certifications, licences or authorisations will be valid post-Brexit

10: Use the government supports available

More in this section

Cheers Celebration Toast with Pints of Beer Sober trend for Irish beer sector as draught sales decline 57%
Brexit Sterling signals Brexit deal optimism as Nissan opts to build new e-car outside Britain                
Tower block fire in London Kingspan sheds €3.5bn in value since starting evidence to Grenfell Inquiry last month
#brexit ready
10 essential things for businesses to do before Brexit

Dublin and Cork airports to cut charges to kickstart summer air travel

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices