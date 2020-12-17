10 essential things for businesses to do before Brexit

Critically examine your supply chain
Contact your suppliers and logistics providers about the continuity of goods and services you need for trade
Consider whether you need warehousing space
Check if your non-UK suppliers use the UK as a landbridge
For customs duties purposes, classify the goods that you import or export and ascertain their origin
Ensure that you have a line of credit to deal with any customs duties that could arise
Seek out a customs agent or enhance inhouse customs knowledge
Check whether your current certifications, licences or authorisations will be valid post-Brexit
Use the government supports available