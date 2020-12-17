Businesses using the UK landbridge should give thought to investigating direct routes to European markets

We must remember that despite the effects of Covid-19 on Irish business this year there are a number of future economic challenges that we face together - the most significant of which is Brexit.

With a matter of days to run to the end of the Brexit transition period, I cannot stress enough the need for businesses to put in place final arrangements to deal with the changes in customs documentation and procedures and also how to prepare for the sanitary and phytosanitary checks (SPS).

Our priority remains to ensure that Irish businesses who trade with or trade through the UK, except with or through Northern Ireland, have robust Brexit and customs plans in place, to prepare and deal with these challenges come January 1st.

We have been consistent in our approach from Government, that ever since the UK decided to leave the European Union, that businesses in Ireland should; (i) decide how to deal with the new customs arrangements and product certification measures; (ii) for food of animal or plant origin, register with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the TRACES system and become familiar with their procedures and (iii) look at your route to market and in particular the direct shipping routes to EU markets.

On the route to market, even at this late stage in December I would stress the need for businesses using the UK landbridge to give serious thought to investigating direct routes to European markets given very likely delays getting through the UK and UK ports. There is now additional capacity on direct lines and recent announcements by ferry operators of increased sailings on direct services to Europe from 1 January next is welcome news for Irish business.

Businesses can still engage with hauliers, logistics companies and ferry operators to have a full understanding of their best route to market and how their requirements can be met and to start interrogating direct services.

I would remind businesses again of the Enterprise Ireland Ready for Customs grant of up to €9,000 per employee to assist with customs facilitation that is available to drawdown.

So finally, for any business who still has to conclude their Brexit preparedness plans, to my department’s Brexit Readiness Checklist, examine your supply chain and routes to market, decide how you will manage customs and SPS checks, and check out the comprehensive webinar content that Government departments and agencies have uploaded to www.Gov.ie/Brexit