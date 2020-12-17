Smart companies are taking steps before being adrift in a sea of unavoidable changes

Some Irish-based heavy goods businesses have been using rapidly increasingly popular shipping routes from Dublin to Zeebrugge, near Bruges in Belgium.

Others have also moved their business onto routes from Dublin to Dunkirk, France, with direct services to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, also becoming an increasingly attractive option.

Luxembourg shipping line CLdN runs direct ferries seven days a week between Irish ports and mainland Europe. These connect Dublin with Zeebrugge and Rotterdam, and Cork with Zeebrugge, with journey times of about 38 hours.

Longer than using the UK landbridge, but some companies prefer to plan with certainty rather than allowing EU-UK negotiations impact upon their business.

“Cherbourg is mostly a tourist option as it doesn’t suit most goods transporters to land there and then have to make a two-hour journey before the main motorways,” said Ian Talbot, CEO of Chambers Ireland. “When they land in Zeebrugge, they’re immediately in the heart of mainland Europe.

“Of course, these routes could always disappear again. If they’re not used sufficiently, it could easily be a ‘use it or lose it’ scenario.

Some businesses, ones that do not have urgent need for deliveries, are stocking up; they may wait until a few weeks into January to see if fears about being stuck in UK customs queues materialise or not.

Chambers Ireland is advising its members to register for an EORI number, to complete Brexit Readiness checkers and to research the new trade declaration form, the aptly titled ‘SAD1’ (Single Administrative Document 1) with its 54 boxes to tick.

British customs authorities say they intend to wave Irish trucks quickly through, but some transport companies remain unconvinced. Many of those using the UK as a landbridge to the EU also wonder what new blockages may await them. The UK can speak for Dover, but not for Calais.

“Our members are also looking into the product codes. There are thousands of these,” said Ian Talbot. “The time lag is not the only issue. In a ‘No Deal’ scenario, there will also be tariffs. Our members are looking up the available information on tariffs for each product.

“Ireland is a very successful exporter, so exports have attracted a lot of the focus. Imports are just as important for people who source components for their products via the UK.

“You might source components or ingredients from a warehouse on the Naas Road, but where did they get it from? Did it come via the UK? Our advice is that companies should rigorously go through their supply chain.”

There is also some evidence that car parks along the M1 may be used for overflow, businesses stocking up. Will this lead to traffic issues?

Chambers Ireland is hearing of a rush to acquire 40ft storage containers. The supply of these must also be finite. Will customs delays see truck drivers facing disruption to their schedules to comply with health regulations, notably sleep breaks?

Mr Talbot says many Irish-based companies are gearing up for change and moving quickly to stay ahead of those inevitable changes. While the full nature of those changes will emerge in time, there’s nothing to be gained from sitting and wondering exactly what shape they will take.