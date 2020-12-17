Businesses need to prepare for the inevitable change after Brexit

Without prejudging the outcome of ongoing negotiations between the EU and the UK, my advice to business is to continue to prepare for the substantial and permanent changes that are coming.

As minister with responsibility for trade promotion in the department of enterprise, trade and employment, I urge businesses to consider what Brexit means for them as trade with the UK will fundamentally change. Recently, reports from our agencies have shown that while some businesses have taken action, more have yet to take the steps needed to be Brexit-ready.

The most prominent issue identified for businesses was that of customs and customs procedures. The UK will no longer be part of the EU single market or the customs union so customs formalities and EU rules will apply. Businesses need to decide now on the management of their customs procedures, be it outsourced externally or taken inhouse. There are supports available to help businesses with customs which I urge them to explore, such as Enterprise Ireland’s Ready for Customs grant which provides up to €9,000 per employee engaged in customs work.

Another priority issue to be addressed is the land-bridge. Businesses should talk to their suppliers, hauliers, logistics providers and ferry operators to understand how product will be delivered or dispatched. From my engagement with these sectors, it is clear the UK landbridge will be problematic no matter the negotiation outcome. While it has been the preferred route to European markets, there likely will be delays getting product through and from the UK to European markets. Businesses need to understand what this means for them and should actively explore the option of using direct shipping routes to and from Europe.

Issues such as product certification, standards and licencing while not always garnering the same attention as tariffs, are important considerations for some businesses. Goods manufactured in Ireland that require EU product certification or CE marks cannot use UK notified bodies after 1 January 2021. Businesses must use EU-based notified bodies for this service.

Government has a whole suite of financial supports and advisory services available through Enterprise Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices, and others. I strongly encourage businesses to learn about the options available to them and for those not sure where to start visit Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit Readiness Checker.