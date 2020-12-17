Grant gives €9k for every full-time staff member employed to handle customs

Securing Enterprise Ireland’s new Ready for Customs grant helps ensure Emerald Freight Express, one of Ireland’s leading freight forwarders, is fully prepared for December 31.
Not alone is Emerald Freight Express set to provide new customs services to new customers, it has expanded the customs services it offers existing ones too, she points out.
All in all, it has been a hugely challenging year. “With recruitment costs, IT costs and training costs, we have had an enormous outlay in terms of getting ready for Brexit. But it was really important to ensure we continued to service our existing clients, and new ones, to the highest standards,” says Anna Barden.