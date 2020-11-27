Christmas and Covid-19 driving 230% increase in parcels

An Post has also advised about the latest date for posting parcels and letters to Europe, the US, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand
An Post’s ecommerce campus in Dublin will process three million parcels in the coming week, two million more than this week last year.

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 11:47
Nicole Glennon

Level 5 restrictions, online retail offers and early Christmas shopping is driving a 230% increase in parcels, from 1 million to 3.3 million items compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to An Post who say they have been delivering 2.5 million parcels per week recently, with Ireland’s postal service provider expecting that number to increase to 3.3 million per week between now and mid-December. 

Ireland’s postal service is now forecasting Ireland's “busiest ever online shopping fortnight” ahead of this weekend's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with Google recording a 202% year-on-year increase in searches for 'Black Friday deals' in Ireland in the past week, while searches for gifts are up 117% year-on-year.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post said parcel volumes have reached “spectacular levels” as the lockdown has driven “all early-Christmas purchasing online.” 

An Post CEO David McRedmond said staff are working around the clock to deliver parcels and cards to customers speedily.

While processing and delivery are taking longer than normal, McRedmond said they are delivering record volumes of parcels seven days a week with the postal service’s recent €30 million investment in its e-Commerce backbone ensuring it has the capacity to deal with the surge.

In October, An Post opened a second ecommerce processing centre in CityWest, Dublin. 

The postal service has also added 600 electric vehicles to its fleet and has taken on 1,000 extra staff to help with the Christmas surge.

"We're working around the clock to deliver parcels and cards to customers speedily and safely," he said.

An Post is advising customers to get posting as early as possible. December 7 is the latest date for posting parcels and letters by standard service to the US, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, while December 12 is the latest date for posting parcels to European destinations, with December 17 the last date for cards.

