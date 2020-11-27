Cork and Rosslare announce additional ferries to Europe ahead of Brexit

A new ferry route has been announced from Wexford to France which would stop trucks needing to go to mainland Europe through the UK.

Long delays are expected in England once the Brexit transition period is over at the end of the year.

Eu-Ro-Ro will run the six-times direct weekly service from Rosslare to Dunkirk from New Year's Day.

Rosslare Europort has welcomed today's announcement by DFDS, saying it is an exciting development for Ireland as a whole, Irish industry and the haulage sector.

The new service will increase to up to 13 the number of direct Rosslare Europort to Europe ro-ro sailings each way on a weekly basis.

"The frequency we will now offer from Rosslare Europort will ensure a wide range of options to bypass the landbridge through Britain, with DFDS offering a 24-hour voyage time to such a prime location, less than three hours from Paris, and barely 20 minutes from the Belgian border," said Glenn Carr, General Manager, Rosslare Europort.

"We welcome DFDS to Rosslare, and look forward to building an enduring partnership with them."

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, says it brings great benefits.

"A broader range of choice to get to the continent, it ensures that we have extra capacity that will be needed to get directly onto mainland Europe when Brexit kicks in on January 1 and consequently you have the assurance of service and assurance of delivery line."

Meanwhile, another ferry provider CLdN has announced it will run a second service from Cork to Zeebrugge in Belgium to cope with extra demand.

The addition of a second call customers customers will have a quicker turnaround, as well as bypassing the UK land bridge and avoiding unnecessary border checks, ensuring cargo flows more effectively and in a cost-efficient manor from Ireland direct to the continent.

Conor Mowlds, Port of Cork Chief Commercial Officer said: "In these extraordinary times a second direct Ro-Con freight link with Europe from Cork, Ireland’s primary southern gateway reinforces our commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may bring."