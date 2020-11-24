All parties remain committed to Cork's Events Centre project

Cork's long-awaited Events Centre project is now dependent on a return of the global live entertainment industry but all parties remain committed to the project the Chief Executive of Cork City Council has said.

Ann Doherty said the council had met with Live Nation, the future operators of the concert arena, in the past month who reaffirmed their commitment to the project.

She was speaking at yesterday's Business Breakfast hosted by Cork Chamber where she provided an overview of the city's response to the Covi-19 crisis and vision for the future of Cork as it emerges from the pandemic.

In relation to the Events Centre, Ms Doherty said the project was important now for Cork more than it ever was.

"Nothing has changed in the context of the case for the events centre. It is important now as it ever was in terms of its contribution to the economy for the city, hospitality, the hotel business, to everything that functions in the city," she said.

"We have been through the planning challenges, the procurement challenges and back in February, we were dealing with the consortium of Bam and Live Nation to put in place the arrangements for the funding agreement. There is a €50m grant from Central Government for the Events Centre which is a very important statement in terms of confidence and support for Cork."

Live Nation is a key partner in the 6,000-seat venue to be built at the former Beamish & Crawford brewery site. As the world's largest entertainment and ticketing company they would have the ability to bring large acts to Cork.

However, the global restrictions on public gatherings due to the pandemic has seen the company's revenue decimated. However, the company's stock price has surged in recent weeks on positive vaccine announcements highlight investor confidence that there could be a return to live concerns and events sometime in 2021.

"For Live Nation whose business is live entertainment, their business went from 100 per cent to zero per cent in terms of trade," Ms Doherty said. But added that the company was still backing the project. "For them, they are very committed to the project. We would have met with Live Nation is the last month who reaffirmed their commitment to the Events Centre. The issue for them is they have no global visibility on a pathway to live entertainment coming back.

"In terms of signing up to the funding agreement, it will be early next year, I believe, before they can see a pathway. I do think it will come back and the hope of a vaccine changes that dramatically."