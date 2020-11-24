Cork fitness firm to create 15 jobs with €700,000 gym

Dennehy's Health and Fitness Clubs is opening a fourth gym at Penrose Dock
Luke Dennehy, MD Dennehy’s Health and Fitness, Emmet Foley, Developing Manager Penrose Dock, JCD Group and Noel O’Leary, MD Dennehy’s Health and Fitness in Penrose Dock, Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 09:03
Nicole Glennon

Cork fitness firm Dennehy’s Health and Fitness is to create up to 15 new jobs with the opening of its fourth gym at Penrose Dock. 

Following an investment of €700,000, the new 10,000 sq ft gym is scheduled to open in February 2021 and will consist of a spacious gym floor with areas designed for cardio, strength and functional fitness, a studio to facilitate group classes such as circuit training and yoga and a second studio with a dedicated spin area. 

Dennehy's Health and Fitness Clubs already operate fitness clubs in Ballincollig, Douglas and Blackpool. 

Luke Dennehy, owner of Dennehy’s Health and Fitness, said this year has not been an easy one for businesses "like ourselves" but that they see "brighter and better things" for the year ahead.

“Given the scale of the new gym at Penrose Dock, we have adequate space to appropriately position new equipment to ensure current social distancing guidelines are adhered to ensuring the safety of our members," he confirmed. 

JCD Group’s new office development at Penrose Dock is a 250,000 sq ft grade A office scheme which commenced construction in October 2018. 

It has now reached practical completion with the first tenants already in occupation. The scheme on a prime 1.8 acre river fronting site consists of two world class buildings, Penrose One is 80,000 sq ft over seven floors with Column free floor plates and Penrose Two is 170,000 sq ft over nine floors with floor plates of 20,000 sq ft.

Development Manager with JCD Group, Emmet Foley says, “We are delighted to confirm that Dennehy’s Health and Fitness will be opening at Penrose Dock next February. They have a great track record with their existing gym network in Cork and this new state of the art gym will be a huge addition to Penrose Dock."

Mr Foley said he believes a facility like this "significantly enhances" the occupier experience at a development like Penrose Dock.

“We have some very exciting companies who have moved into Penrose Dock in recent months and are in detailed discussions with other occupiers which will further underpin its position as a key employment hub in the City Centre.” 

