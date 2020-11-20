Restaurants implore government to allow indoor dining in December

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is calling on the Government to permit indoor dining when the country exits Level 5 restrictions in December.

Adrian Cummins CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland December has accounted for more than 30% of annual income for restaurants which is used as a cash flow to stabilise finances in January and February.

"With 11 days to the lifting of Level 5 restrictions it is vital for the economic survival of our sector that the Government allow indoor dining," he said.

Restaurants fear that restrictions will be lifted to Level 3 which does not allow dining indoors.

Mr Cummins said restaurants have consistently followed public health advice throughout the pandemic.

"The evidence shows that restaurants are safe, controlled environments. The Health Surveillance Protection Centre (HSPC) reporting of outbreak sources since March showed that there were 39 cases (.4%) in Restaurant / Café out of a total of 8,311.”

He pointed to a recent economic analysis carried out by Jim Power which found that if restaurants do not open this December the exchequer and by default the Irish taxpayer will lose €250 million.

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Mark McGowan said: “At this time of year restaurants would be purchasing; turkeys and hams, vegetables from local producers and all the trimmings to serve to customers and their families. Restaurant owners do not know what to tell their staff, they do not know what to tell their suppliers."