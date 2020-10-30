Gas demand increases despite Covid impacts

Gas demand in Ireland increased in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

Figures from Gas Networks Ireland show heating demand from homes and schools grew 7% between August and September as the weather turned cooler.

In the year to date, overall gas demand is up by 1%, despite the impacts of Covid-19, as residential gas demand and gas for power generation remained strong.

The power generation sector is the largest user on the gas network, typically representing over 50% of gas usage at any given point.

In the third quarter, 61.7% of Ireland’s power generation was sourced from natural gas.

The reliance on gas for power generation peaked at 90% on occasions during the third quarter, with a minimum of 38% of electricity generation coming from gas-fired power plants.

This complemented other generation forms, particularly wind, which at times represented over 70% of generation in high wind conditions.

From a gas network perspective, gas usage for power generation in Q3 was up 10% year on year, driving a 2% increase year to date.

On a sector by sector basis, gas demand from pharmaceuticals, retail, hotel and office are all ahead of this time last year. In contrast, some sectors particularly affected by Covid-19 saw notable decreases in gas demand including leisure, waste management, manufacturing and construction.