Half of cars tested failed initial NCT inspection in 2019

Half of the almost 1.4m cars that underwent the National Car Test (NCT) in 2019 failed the initial test, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The majority (97%) passed after one or more additional tests.

Men were more likely to be penalised for their driving last year, incurring two-thirds of the total penalty points (66.2%) issued where the gender of the driver was recorded.

Speeding was the most common offence type for both men and women, accounting for 70% of all endorsements for women and 62% for men.

There were 864 drivers with 12 penalty points on their licences on December 31, 2019, of which 122 drivers received all 12 penalty points in 2019.

The total number of drivers with penalty points on their licences was 511,084.

Road fatalities

In 2019, 140 people lost their lives on Irish roads, with September the month with the highest number of fatalities at 18.

Dublin recorded the highest number of road deaths with 19 persons killed on the capital's roads in 2019. Cork had the second-highest level of road fatalities, 14 people lost their lives on roads in the county last year.

Almost six out of every 10 (57.9%) people killed on Irish roads in 2019 were car users, 19.3% were pedestrians and 11.4% were motorcyclists.

Data for 2018, the most recent year for which detailed analyses are available, shows that men are the most at risk for both fatalities and injuries on Irish roads.

In 2018, 78% of people killed on Irish roads were male while men accounted for six out of every 10 (57.5%) injured.