Ryanair: 'Reasonable chance' Cork and Shannon hubs may never reopen

The Ryanair hubs at Cork and Shannon may never reopen as the airline announced none of its flights will operate from the Munster airports for the next month.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair’s Designated Activity Company, said there is “a reasonable chance” the airline will not reopen the two Munster aviation hubs.

At the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Mr Wilson called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to “immediately” implement a traffic light travel system for air travel from Ireland in order to negate the effects of a “wasted summer”.

He said he doesn’t know if the traffic light system due to be implemented across the EU from November 8 will be sufficient to stem the negative tide in terms of Ireland’s aviation industry.

“We don’t know what’s in the system, we don’t know if it’s regionalised,” he said.

Such a system would see it possible to fly to certain regions of a country but not others, depending upon the spread of the virus in those areas.

Mr Wilson said that there will be no Ryanair flights from Cork or Shannon “at the very least” between November 14 and December 12.

“The question is now whether or not they will reopen,” he said of the two airports adding that the current crisis “could have been averted”.

“Imagine that,” he said of Cork. “Ireland’s second city with no Ryanair flights flying from it.

“We are cutting ourselves off from Europe and I don’t think people are getting that fact. We will be able to put our aircraft elsewhere.”

Reacting to the news of the cancelled Ryanair services Cork Airport CEO Niall MacCarthy said it is a “further body blow to the Irish aviation industry and to Cork and the south of Ireland in particular”.

File picture.

Mr MacCarthy said the need for a “low-cost, pre-departure” testing system is now “beyond urgent” in order to restore confidence in the sector.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport described the decision as a “commercial one”, adding it is “not entirely unexpected” given bookings for the airline within Ireland have collapsed.

“There is no doubt that the challenges being faced by airlines and the aviation industry as a whole are immense,” they said, adding that the State is committed to the revival of the sector “when appropriate”.

The spokesperson made no mention of any prospective introduction of a fast-track testing system. “With Ireland currently at level 5 of the Living with Covid Plan, it is has been made clear that there should be no non- essential travel of any kind within or outside of Ireland,” they said.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson criticised the Government’s response to the crisis in the aviation sector, expressing his dismay that he has not heard from Mr Ryan, and has received no indication as to why the State’s aviation task force recommendations, which date from July, have not been implemented.

“The Green List has been a complete and utter disaster,” he said.

“The Minister has all the answers. When have Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and DAA ever been in agreement on anything before? You can fly today, it just takes the will of this Government to do something.

Read More Cork and Shannon facing a bleak winter

“I’ve made it clear - don’t demonise air travel. We’ve had a wasted summer which means people are not willing to travel because the Government is telling them not to,” he said, adding that the airlines “need to see the data” behind the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Mr Wilson was appearing at the committee along with interim CEO of Aer Lingus Donal Moriarty, who claimed in his opening statement that the chances of contracting Covid-19 via air travel are “as low as one in 27 million”.

That assertion was dismissed as “not credible” by Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on transport Darren O’Rourke.

He did not call for immediate movement regarding the easing of flight restrictions, but did say that the coming traffic lights system “does need to evolve quickly”.

Key to future travel will be the implementation of pre-departure tests, he said, while advocating strongly for the use of “a rapid antigen testing”, which he said is the only way to “facilitate a meaningful increase in safe international travel”.

Antigen tests, which have a result turnaround time of roughly 30 minutes, have been put in place in Italy for traveller arrivals from areas at high-risk from the virus. German, British and French airports have also recently announced plans to introduce such testing, Mr Moriarty said.

The committee heard that a change in Aer Lingus’s approach to Shannon is not likely before next February, with much of the airline’s fleet currently being put in storage in Spain.