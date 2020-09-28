Hoteliers: Budget must save 100,000 jobs at risk this winter

Industry group, the Irish Hotels Federation said the new restrictions from the middle of September has led to a 67% slide in new bookings. 
Hoteliers: Budget must save 100,000 jobs at risk this winter

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane sid October's budgetmust focus on delivering aid to insulate jobs in Irish tourism. Picture: Sam Boal 

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 00:05 AM
Eamon Quinn

A further 100,000 tourism jobs will be lost this winter without more Government support, hoteliers have warned, as bookings "plummet" amid the new local restrictions in Dublin and Donegal.

Industry group, the Irish Hotels Federation said the new restrictions from the middle of September has led to a 67% slide in new bookings. 

October's budget must focus on delivering new aid to insulate jobs in Irish tourism "at a time when the sector is struggling under immense financial difficulties", said IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane. 

"It is now 'make or break' time. Urgent and unprecedented intervention from the Government is required to support tourism businesses and safeguard thousands of jobs throughout the sector," she said. 

The industry group said that 100,000 tourism jobs have so far been lost amid the Covid-19 crisis and a further 100,000 jobs are "at immediate risk", with occupancy rates of only 23% in October and 12% in November. 

It seeks "sector-specific" help, including a Vat rate cut for the industry and higher levels of payment and an extension of the new wage-support scheme to help the industry retain jobs during "the difficult winter-spring months ahead".

Meanwhile, businesses are increasingly worried about telecoms facilities as remote working from home extends into the winter months, according to Bank of Ireland. 

Its latest economic pulse survey has recovered 60% of the losses the index suffered during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis as business sentiment improved, the bank said. 

Households who anticipated house prices to rise in the coming year was greater than the number who anticipated that house prices would fall.     

However, fears over a hard Brexit have returned to haunt businesses and consumers, and "the underlying picture was mixed". 

"For firms, it was a case of moving on from last month’s reopening setbacks and getting back to business, whereas consumers remained cautious in the face of the resurgence in the virus," said the bank's group chief economist Loretta O’Sullivan. 

Read More

Hotel bookings plummet 67% following revised restrictions 

More in this section

Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Eamon Quinn: In plain sight, Irish bank customers are being overcharged
Quiet Bank junction Euro’s strength is a concern, says ECB policymaker
Election 2020 Trump Chaos of contested Trump-Biden election night is what markets fear most
hotelseconomy#covid-19brexitorganisation: ihf

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices