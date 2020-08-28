Retail sales rebound but a number of sectors remain impacted by Covid-19

Retail sales rebound but a number of sectors remain impacted by Covid-19

Customers queuing outside a Woodies hardware store after phase one of the lockdown was lifted. The hardware sector has seen retail volumes rise above pre-Covid levels. Picture: Leon Farrell

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 11:10 AM
Alan Healy

The volume of retail sales increased by 6.4% in July when compared to July of last year figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Retail sales also increased by 1.5% when compared to June of this year on a seasonally adjusted basis.

When compared to July 2019 electrical goods, furniture & lighting, hardware, paint & glass and food, beverages & tobacco all saw significant increases in sales volumes.

However, the volume of retail sales is still lower in bars (-53.0%), books, newspapers and stationery (-39.7%), department stores (-16.5%) and fuel (-10.9%) due to the impact of the pandemic.

The CSO said a similar trend was observed when sales for July were compared with sales for February prior to the impact of the coronavirus.

Overall retail sales in July were 4.7% higher than in February 2020 before the crisis started. However, not every sector has fully recovered. Bars (-55%), Books, Newspapers and Stationery (-39.1%), Department Stores (-17.1%), Fuel (-7.2%) are still below their February level. All other sectors now have sales greater than they had in February.

As the volume of in-person shopping increased with shops reopening, the proportion of total retail sales transacted online fell to 4.5% in July, compared with an online share of 6.7% in June.

Read More

Banking industry reports 50% increase in mortgage approvals in July

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Jul 26, 2020 Gatwick expects up to five-year wait for air travel demand to recover
Financial Markets Wall Street US economy plunged 31.7% in second quarter
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Banking industry reports 50% increase in mortgage approvals in July
retailcso

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices