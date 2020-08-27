60% of employees want to return to the workplace

Research also revealed that almost 60% of employees must return to their place of work full time when it reopens.
Most people wish to return to their place of work. File picture. 
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 19:10 PM

A new survey reveals 60% of employees want the option to return to their place of work either on a full or part-time basis.

The survey by online recruitment site Jobs.ie revealed that almost half of employees (49%) want the option to have a mixture of working from home and the workplace. A further 11% of workers reported a desire to return to the workplace full-time.

Almost 3,800 users responded to the survey which was carried out between July and August 2020.

Two in five (40%) said they would like to continue working from home full time.

According to the research, workers are least looking forward to the return of the daily commute (35%), while 13% said they are not looking forward to using public transport.

The research also revealed that almost 60% of employees must return to their place of work full time when it reopens.

Jobs.ie’s general manager, Christopher Paye, said: "For many businesses in Ireland, Covid-19 has made working from home the new normal — even for those who didn’t think it would be possible."

