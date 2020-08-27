US economy plunged 31.7% in second quarter

US economy plunged 31.7% in second quarter
The US economy has plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 13:35 PM
Josh Boak, Associated Press

The US economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the pandemic.

The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the US gross domestic product last quarter, finding the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualised contraction it had estimated at the end of July.

It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record, with the previous worst quarterly fall since record-keeping began in 1947 a 10% annualised loss in 1958.

In the last quarter, businesses closed and millions of workers lost their jobs as the world’s largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections.

10.2% US unemployment rate

The US economy fell an annualised 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic began to make its presence felt in February and March.

A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested the economy began to recover in June, with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualised. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given the virus has yet to be contained and the government’s financial support has faded.

Lydia Boussour, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics, said: “As we approach the fall, we see four important risks for the economy: a failure to provide further fiscal stimulus, a second wave of Covid-19 infection during the flu season, major election uncertainty and rising trade tensions with China.”

Unemployment is still high at 10.2%, and roughly one million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk.

Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes.

More in this section

1480119_1480119 Number of bank and credit union branches falls significantly
France Politics France to focus on face masks as it plans €100bn stimulus package           
GillianBuckley-4443-social.jpg Munster woman first female chair of Venture Capital Association
economydigitalplace: international

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices