PE Global acquires Tipperary's QA Resources

The deal is the Cork firm's second acquisition in Ireland this year
Sun, 22 Dec, 2024 - 13:28
Alan Healy

Cork recruiting and services firm PE Global has completed the acquisition of consultancy business Quality Assurance Resources Limited (QA Resources), based in Tipperary.

The deal is PE Global’s second acquisition in Ireland this year. Headquartered in Little Island, PE Global, which was founded in 2005 as PharmEng, provides services to the life sciences, technical, and healthcare spaces. It also has offices in the UK and India. The company reported after-tax profits of €2.2m last year.

It is part of the BPVA Group, which includes other staffing and recruitment firms including Vantage, Sabeo, Brightwater, Raretec, and Trust Nurse Services.

Established in 2003 by Catherine O’Brien and Carmel Cregan, QA Resources carries out quality assurance, control, and validation services on a wide variety of projects with some of the largest companies in the world.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

PE Global managing director Keith McDonagh said QA Resources has built a reputation as an important consulting partner to leading life science businesses.

“We look forward to integrating the QA Resources platform with the PE Global business,” said Mr McDonagh. 

“We are very confident that this will prove itself to be a successful and rewarding acquisition over the coming years.”

QA Resources founders Ms O’Brien and Ms Cregan said they look forward to working as part of PE Global.

“The success of QA Resources is based on quality talent, combined with collaborative relationship management focused on meeting our clients’ needs efficiently,” they said. 

PE Global has a strong position in the Irish life science space which will facilitate the continued growth potential of QA Resources.”

BPVA directors John Hannon and John Lacy said they had a very successful 2024, finishing with another tactical acquisition to extend the footprint of PE Global.

“A range of organic growth initiatives are planned for next year to expand the BPVA Group footprint and we will continue to seek out accretive acquisitions,” they said.

BPVA reported revenues of €103m for 2022 with a profit after tax of €4.1m.

