Fastway invests €5m in Cork facility to meet expansion needs

Independent courier service Fastway is making a €5m investment in its Cork facilities to accommodate its expanding operations in the region.

The new depot is located in the Nova Business Park in Little Island, the 44,000 square foot facility making it the second largest courier base in the country.

The company said the expanded operations provide capacity for round-the-clock sortation and will accommodate their expanding operations. In January, Fastway’s head office and South Dublin operations moved to a new 120,000 sq. ft facility, in Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

Mark van Niekerk, Fastway Managing Director said the facility in Cork means the company is equipped to handle larger volumes and drastically reduce processing times which are crucial to stay ahead within the logistics landscape.

"The combined effect of these developments not only solidifies Fastway's footprint in Cork but also sets the stage for heightened growth and expanded horizons, and in doing so, further improves our service offering to our local customer base.”

Van Niekerk told the Irish Examiner that the market for packages and parcel deliveries has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the years. "With the increased adoption of e-commerce and online shopping, the demand for efficient and reliable delivery services has continued to rise," he said.

Courtier and home delivery services witnessed a surge in demand when the covid pandemic saw lockdowns and business closures. However, van Niekerk said demand has remained even with the lifting of restrictions.

"While some individuals have resumed shopping in physical stores, a significant and growing number of people prefer the convenience of online shopping. The sustained demand for e-commerce has been a driving force behind the ongoing growth of the delivery market."

"The industry's adaptability and ability to cater to diverse consumer preferences have played a key role in maintaining this positive trajectory."

He said that as the e-commerce landscape continues to surge, there are several noteworthy trends shaping the delivery landscape. "One prominent trend is the heightened emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness.

"Companies are increasingly exploring greener delivery options. This includes everything from using electric vehicles and alternative fuels to implementing more efficient supply chain management practices. Fastway is currently building a greener, brighter future, including Carbon Neutral Facilities, Electric Vehicles, Gas Trucks, Efficient Route Optimisation Programmes, to name but a few."