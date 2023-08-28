Pinergy's electricity price cut to put pressure on other suppliers 

Households still facing amongst the largest energy bills in Europe
There will be no energy ‘price war’ or a return to even remotely normal energy prices for this winter.

Alan Healy

Energy suppliers will come under pressure to start cutting their tariffs after Pinergy announced a second decrease to its prices.

The company said its standard residential electricity prices will drop from October 1 and will result in a 9.5% decrease to the typical household bill. Pinergy already cut its tariff in March.

Pinergy's CEO Enda Gunnell said the reduction follows an easing of electricity pricing in the wholesale market in recent months.

Figures form the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows wholesale energy prices across the whole economy fell by 5.2% in July from the same month last year, marking the largest fall in annual wholesale inflation for over two years. The CSO highlighted the sharp fall in electricity prices, which meant that wholesale electricity costs were 64% down from July 2022, and “lower than any time during the past two years”.

However, Mr Gunnell warned the energy crisis has not gone away and wholesale pricing remains inflated and volatile.

"We continue to urge policy makers to invest in market reforms of the energy sector to accelerate the energy transition for all."

Darragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie welcomed the move by Pinergy and said he expected other energy suppliers to announce similar price decreases over the coming weeks as their hedging strategies further unwind and they buy electricity at today’s slightly lower wholesale prices. 

"However wholesale electricity prices in Ireland are still around three times normal levels," he said. "So there’s a limit to how far prices for consumers can drop for the time being. And there’s going to be no energy ‘price war’ or a return to even remotely normal energy prices for this winter.

Mr Cassidy said Pinergy's second price cut brings its its standard unit rate is over 41 cent including VAT. "This compares to an EU average of around 26 cent," he said. "It’s going to be another very expensive winter to heat and light our homes."

