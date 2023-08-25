European wholesale gas on summer rollercoaster as prices rise again

'The European market is over-supplied until possible cold weather arrives,' said an energy expert
European wholesale gas on summer rollercoaster as prices rise again

The spot price of European gas had traded as low as €27 in late July, before surging to €43 briefly last week.  

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 17:09
Eamon Quinn

European wholesale gas prices have continued to trade in a rollercoaster fashion on futures markets, marking a renewed period of volatility that the European Union Commission had worried over since the spike in energy prices in the months following the invasion of Ukraine last year.

On Friday, wholesale gas prices for delivery in September on futures markets climbed 8.5%, while the contract for December rose by over 3%. 

That followed a pattern in recent weeks of large declines followed by large price gains, as traders assessed the risks of threatened strikes at an exports facility in Australia for liquified natural gas, or LNG, supplies. 

Earlier in the summer, prices had tumbled as the EU countries got through the winter without shortages in the key fuel that is used to generate significant amounts of electricity across the continent. Recent price hikes have come despite European storage facilities having already filled rapidly ahead of next winter. 

Last year, the EU Commission had become alarmed when the price of gas spiked to over €300 per megawatt hour, in late summer, threatening to send energy bills for households and businesses to unaffordable levels. The spot price of European gas had traded as low as €27 in late July, before surging to €43 briefly last week.  

“The European market is over-supplied until possible cold weather arrives,” said Jonathan Stern, distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “But this kind of ‘rumour volatility’ seems likely to be with us for at least another year.” 

Read More

Tumble in wholesale electricity prices sharpens focus on elevated consumer bills

Additional reporting Bloomberg

More in this section

Olympic Park London housing begins to feel the pain of Britain’s wobbling economy
Irish annual taxation report Record employment fends off economic fears for now
Sharp drop in construction cost inflation Sharp drop in construction cost inflation
<p>Ireland women's team captain Katie McCabe was already identified by industry professionals as one of the most marketable football personalities in 2023. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie</p>

Women's dominance of Ireland's sports sponsorship market to continue following World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd