Cinemas see massive surge in spending following Barbie and Oppenheimer releases 

Cinema spending spiked 136% last month compared to June, new figures show
Cinemas see massive surge in spending following Barbie and Oppenheimer releases 

Barbie has so far taken in nearly €5.3m in the Irish box office since its release on July 21. 

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 12:50
Ronan Smyth

Cinema spending during July spiked 136% compared to June following the release of a number of summer blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, new data shows.

According to the latest Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse, last year spending in cinemas only increased by a modest 5% between June and July, further highlighting the sudden surge in demand.

So far, Barbie has taken in nearly €5.3m in the Irish box office since it was released on July 21. Oppenheimer, which was released on the same day, has taken in just over €3m.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One, which has flown under the radar following the ‘Barbenheimer’ hype, has taken in just shy of €2m.

Spending on tourist attractions only increased by 25% by comparison, while spending in bookstores was also up 18% and spending on restaurants up 12%.

Indoor activities proved quite popular during July. Monthly spending in aquariums rose by 43%, while spending on bowling alleys increased by 42%, and arcades by 17%.

Weather

The increased spending in these areas was probably helped by the fact last month was the wettest July on record, with four times more rain observed compared to last year.

Jilly Clarkin, head of customer journeys at Bank of Ireland, said the ‘Barbenheimer’ movie phenomenon “was certainly well-timed for people looking to escape the damp and dreary conditions, and the 136% monthly uplift in cinema spending is a real standout figure”.

“Families across the country will now be hoping that the onset of August brings about an improvement in the weather. A sustained blast of sunshine would be most welcome,” she said.

Overall, debit and credit card spending rose by 3% during July
compared to June. Social spending, which dipped 5% in June, rebounded in July, increasing 16% overall.

Spending in florists as well as pharmacies saw the biggest drops of 7% and 6% respectively.

With people heading away on holidays during July, spending in France increased by 18%, while spending in Portugal increased by 14% and Spain by 7%.

While back at home, Galway and Monaghan saw the biggest increases in spending, both rising 4%. There were also increases in Cavan, Clare, Dublin, and Kerry, all up 3%.

In-person spending accounted for 58% of overall spending last month, with 42% recorded online.

Read More

Boom in holiday travel 'shows no sign of ending'

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
US-IT-COMPUTERS-TELECOMMUNICATION-APPLE Apple beats profit forecasts despite iPhone sales decline
Ireland's downsizing tech sector will rebound, says Taoiseach Ireland's downsizing tech sector will rebound, says Taoiseach
#Barbie#Oppenheimer
Barclays profits

Barclays explores moving EU head office from Dublin to Paris

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd