July 2023 the wettest July on record, according to provisional data 

July 2023 was the wettest July on record, according to new provisional data from Met Éireann, breaking a record set in 2009.

Last month had four times the amount of rain observed in July 2022, and more than twice of that recorded in July 2021.

Provisional data from the July Climate Statement, released on Tuesday, showed a total of 180.6mm of rain fell in the country last month alone. The full report is set to be published on Wednesday morning.

Ireland had 217% of its 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA) rainfall in July 2023, with the previous wettest July recorded back in 2009, where 202% of the LTA was noted.

LTA is obtained by values bring averaged for each month over the 30-year period.

Over the past 12 months, the country has experienced the wettest October and March on record.

Twelve weather stations in Ireland recorded record wet weather last month, with Moore Park, Co Cork, breaking a 59-year record for the wettest July, after witnessing 150.1mm of rainfall within the month — 242% of its LTA.

Phoenix Park in Dublin also recorded its wettest July in 82 years, with 149.1mm falling within the month.

Athenry weather station in Co Galway recorded a huge 224.1mm of rain in July, marking its wettest July recorded there since 1990.

Elsewhere in the country, Shannon Airport, Co Clare, recorded its wettest July in 77 years, with 155.0 mm of rain falling throughout the month, combining to 235% of its LTA.

Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Three weather stations saw up to 15 consecutive wet days — days where more than 1mm of rain fell. These were in Dunsany, Co Meath; Malin Head, Co Donegal; and Claremorris, Co Mayo.

The highest daily rainfall total of the month across 25 primary weather stations was recorded at Dunsany, Co Meath, where a total of 41.6mm of rain was noted on Saturday, July 22.

This was followed closely by 41.2mm of rain, recorded at Oak Park, Co Carlow, on Monday, July 10.

Provisional data from Met Éireann's automatic weather stations in Raphoe, Co Donegal, showed a total of 76.4mm of rainfall, also on Saturday, July 22, which led to flash flooding in the area.

The highest daily total from the previous wettest July in 2009 was 68.5mm of rainfall at Caherkirby, Co Cork.

"According to Met Éireann’s latest monthly forecast, the current meteorological set-up looks set to continue into the early days of August," the report states.

The forecaster credits the North Atlantic jet stream for the low-pressure systems behind the persistent rainfall throughout the country.

These active weather fronts are expected to continue to "dominate our weather", with plenty more rainfall expected over the coming days.

This is evident in Tuesday's forecast, with "outbreaks of rain" spreading northwards overnight, and "some heavy falls bringing a risk of spot flooding".

Looking into the weekend, the weather is expected to "remain changeable", "with sunny spells most days, along with rain or showers at times".