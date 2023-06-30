Bord Gáis owner Centrica boosts gas storage in North Sea

Bord Gáis owner Centrica boosts gas storage in North Sea

With an average 12 days of gas in reserve, or 7.5 peak winter days, the UK lags behind both Germany and France, with 89 and 103 days respectively, the utility said.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 09:59
Elena Mazneva

British energy giant Centrica — which owns Bord Gáis and the Whitegate power station here — increased capacity at UK’s biggest gas storage site, providing a bigger safety cushion for next winter that will also help keep prices in check.

After additional works, the Rough facility will be able to store as much as 54 billion cubic feet of fuel compared with 30 billion before, the energy supplier said. The facility reopened last year amid the energy crisis, but at just a fifth of its former capacity. Centrica warned that storage is still lagging behind other major nations in its ability to store the commodity.

“The resilience of the UK’s energy system needs to be substantially improved,” chief executive Chris O’Shea said in the statement. “But to do this we need the right regulatory support framework.” 

Centrica, which in Britain owns British Gas, reiterated that it ultimately plans to transform Rough into a major methane and hydrogen storage facility. It’s ready to invest £2bn (€1.85bn), but it needs backing from the British government. 

The company has said before negotiations with the government have not progressed since Rough opened in October. 

Bloomberg

Pressure on Sunak as UK living standards fall further

