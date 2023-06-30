Bord Gáis owner Centrica boosts gas storage in North Sea

British energy giant Centrica — which owns Bord Gáis and the Whitegate power station here — increased capacity at UK’s biggest gas storage site, providing a bigger safety cushion for next winter that will also help keep prices in check.

After additional works, the Rough facility will be able to store as much as 54 billion cubic feet of fuel compared with 30 billion before, the energy supplier said. The facility reopened last year amid the energy crisis, but at just a fifth of its former capacity. Centrica warned that storage is still lagging behind other major nations in its ability to store the commodity.