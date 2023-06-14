Government 'asleep at the wheel' over Tara Mine closure, says McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of being “asleep at the wheel” over the Tara mine’s closure.

Around 650 employees were temporarily laid off by Tara Mines, following the announcement of the closure late last night.

“It was very clear to Government that the mine was under very significant pressure,” Ms McDonald said.

“I am at a loss as to understand why now, when the worst has happened now, in this moment, government leaves it this late to intervene. That strikes me as a minister, or ministers, asleep at the wheel.”

Responding to Ms McDonald, Leo Varadkar said that there had been no indication Boliden were preparing to temporarily close the mine.

The Taoiseach said that management of the mine was due to meet with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney next week.

“There was no indication that this was going to happen in the way it did all of a sudden.”

Mr Varadkar also said that supports will be made available for those employees.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar cited a combination of high energy costs and falling zinc prices as the reason operator Boliden opted to close the mine.

Mr Varadkar said that there had been a wide range of engagement with the mine in recent months, but that the Government was unaware that the company was considering a temporary closure.

“What has changed, what is significant in recent weeks is a very significant fall in the price and value of zinc. So if your mine produces zinc, and the price of zinc falls, that obviously has a consequence,” Mr Varadkar said.

“There has been ongoing engagement with the company and we do want to help and that can involve putting in place an energy scheme.”

While Mr Varadkar said that while a bespoke scheme can be introduced, it was “not as simple as that” due to the fall in price of zinc.

“You have to do the maths and the company, it would appear here, has done the maths and has decided to close the mine temporary [sic].”

He added that it was further blow to the entire town of Navan, with local businesses and contractors set to be impacted by the closure.

'Tremendous unsustainable losses'

Earlier, the CEO of Tara Mines in Co Meath said the decision to temporarily close was done in the face of “tremendous unsustainable losses”.

Gunnar Nystrom said Tuesday’s decision was a necessity to safeguard the future of the company and stem the cash flow out of the company.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Mr Nystrom said the closure was brought about by a “perfect storm” of four factors; falling zinc prices, electricity prices, inflation, and operational issues.

“The zinc market seems to be very volatile at the moment.” The company is owned by Swedish multinational Boliden which also holds zinc mines there.

“The decision that was made last night was purely Tara Mines alone.” Mr Nystrom said Tara Mines had been a very high-cost operation and more expensive to run than its other mines.