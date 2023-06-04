Bord Gáis Energy building a path for Ireland's clean future

New executive appointments will lead Bord Gáis Energy's initiatives to promote Ireland's transition to clean energy
Bord Gáis Energy building a path for Ireland's clean future

John Dalton, former CFO of Bord Gáis Energy, who is assuming a new role as director of trading, with Dave Kirwan, MD, Bord Gáis Energy.

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 10:05
Joe Dermody

Bord Gáis Energy has made a number of key senior appointments as part of its goal to lead the clean energy transition in Ireland.

John Dalton, former CFO, is assuming a new role as director of trading role. Dennis O’Sullivan, networks managing director and chief operating officer at Ervia, is due to join Bord Gáis Energy as its assets director.

Backed by the Centrica board to deploy Centrica’s balance sheet strength, Bord Gáis Energy has secured over €300m of investment capital since the start of this year, with further significant investment planned.

Bord Gáis Energy has increased its workforce by 15% in the last three years, from 360 to 420, and has significant workforce growth planned over the coming years.

Dave Kirwan, MD, Bord Gáis Energy said: “I believe that there is huge opportunity in the Irish market, and that Bord Gáis Energy can lead the energy transition in Ireland. We have the investment and backing of Centrica’s board and balance sheet.

“We plan to evolve our energy offerings in residential and commercial segments. We will bring to market new net zero propositions from our services and solutions division. We will invest in upstream opportunities to enable the transition of Ireland’s energy system to net zero.

“We will increase the proportion of energy we source from renewable sources of generation. We are on the journey to net-zero and Bord Gáis Energy is determined to lead the way.” 

Denis O’Sullivan was Networks managing director and chief operating officer at Ervia. During his time in Ervia, Denis oversaw the development of a decarbonisation strategy and expansion of the gas network including the introduction of biomethane and establishment of CNG refuelling network.

Prior to joining Gas Networks Ireland, Denis worked for 15 years in the wind energy and waste to energy sectors, including leading the delivery of Bord Gais Energy’s windfarm portfolio prior to its sale in 2014.

Denis has extensive experience in energy policy and regulation at national and EU level and is co-chair of Business in the Community Ireland low carbon pledge.

John Dalton has worked with Centrica since 2012, transferring to Bord Gáis Energy in 2014 and joining the executive team in 2017. As CFO, John has played a leading role in guiding the business to define and deliver on its strategy to date.

This extensive experience, coupled with his commercial knowledge, will be used to grow the trading business in Ireland as Bord Gais Energy transitions to net zero.

