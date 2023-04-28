Ireland among just four European countries that can finance green goals

The European Union’s proposed overhaul of debt rules leaves a majority of member states without sufficient firepower to finance the climate transition, according to a new report.

Only Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and Latvia would have enough fiscal space to meet climate commitments required to keep global warming to below 1.5C under proposals put forward by the European Commission this week, according to a study by the New Economics Foundation.