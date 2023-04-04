Apple to cut jobs in some corporate retail teams in first known layoffs

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 08:05
Mark Gurman

Apple is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking its first known internal job cuts since it embarked on a belt-tightening effort last year.

The company is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. Those groups are responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

While the number of positions being eliminated couldn’t be ascertained and is likely very small, the move represents a new step for the world’s most valuable company, whose peers have been slashing their ranks in the face of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending.

Apple is positioning the move as a streamlining effort, rather than layoffs. It told employees that the changes were designed to improve upkeep of stores globally and that the company will provide support to affected workers.

The iPhone maker has largely held off on corporate layoffs, even as it trims budgets and pares back much of its contractor workforce, including on-contract engineers, recruiters and security guards. The company previously cut corporate jobs before the pandemic, when it eliminated a couple hundred members of its self-driving car division.

With the latest move, Apple told employees in those groups that they would have the ability to reapply for a number of roles similar to their prior jobs. Those who don’t take a new role will get as much as four months of pay, the people said.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

