Irish tech company Spearline sold to Silicon Valley firm Cyara

West Cork tech firm Spearline has been sold to Silicon Valley company Cyara, which provides automated customer engagement services, for an undisclosed sum.

The Skibbereen based company, which supplies communication testing technologies, was bought by Cyara to help grow its services for the modern remote workforce around the globe.

“To support a remote workforce, organisations are moving their communications platforms to the cloud,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara.

“While this eliminates the complexity of managing the hardware, there is new complexity in testing advanced features that come with these platforms, like AI, video and omnichannel,” he said.

Spearline provides global in-country dialling service that provides mobile and landline assurance in over 80 countries used by companies including Amazon Connect and Zoom.

Cyara completed the acquisitions as part of a strategy to address rapidly developing market trends such as chatbots and conversational AI.

“This strategic move enables us to help more customers transform their customer experience, making every interaction flawless. We are excited for Spearline to become part of this combined powerhouse and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers,” said Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO of Spearline.

Founded in 2003 by Mr Buckley and Matthew Lawlor, Spearline currently employs more than 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India.