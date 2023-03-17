Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

Mr Schmall declined to comment on further locations under consideration or when Volkswagen might invest directly in mines until the market was more settled.
"In future, there will be a select number of battery standards. Through our large volume and third-party sales business, we want to be one of those standards," he said.
Acquiring batteries at a reasonable cost is a challenge for carmakers such as Volkswagen, Tesla, and Stellantis looking to make electric vehicles affordable.
Only Tesla has pledged more investment into battery production than Volkswagen. Few carmakers have disclosed direct stakes in mines, but many have struck deals with producers to source lithium, nickel, and cobalt and pass them on to their battery suppliers.
Securing those resources in time, close to refineries, and from places outside of China is key to winning the battery race, Geordie Wilkes of the UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources said.
