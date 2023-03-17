Aughinish owner warns on outlook as it seeks to maintain global operations

Russian aluminium giant Rusal, which owns the huge Aughinish Alumina smelter in the Shannon Estuary, has warned it faces "unprecedented pressure" from the fallout of Russia's war on Ukraine as it seeks to mend its international supply and sales chains.

The global producer employs almost 60,000 people at its mining, smelting, and manufacturing plants around the world, including in Russia, Guinea, Jamaica, Italy, and Sweden, as well as in Ireland at its Aughinish plant in Co Limerick.