Aughinish owner warns on outlook as it seeks to maintain global operations

Rusal, the aluminium giant that owns Aughinish Alumina in Ireland, warns of unprecedented pressure due to Russia's war on Ukraine 
Aughinish owner warns on outlook as it seeks to maintain global operations

Rusal employs almost 60,000 people at its mining, smelting, and manufacturing plants around the world, including at Aughinish Alumina in Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 17:20
Eamon Quinn

Russian aluminium giant Rusal, which owns the huge Aughinish Alumina smelter in the Shannon Estuary, has warned it faces "unprecedented pressure" from the fallout of Russia's war on Ukraine as it seeks to mend its international supply and sales chains. 

The global producer employs almost 60,000 people at its mining, smelting, and manufacturing plants around the world, including in Russia, Guinea, Jamaica, Italy, and Sweden, as well as in Ireland at its Aughinish plant in Co Limerick. 

Rusal last year reportedly diverted bauxite metals from Guinea for processing in Aughinish Alumina when its smelter in Ukraine shut down because of the Russian invasion. 

Finished aluminium products are used globally in making cars, constructing buildings, consumer packaging, and in generating electricity.  

The Russian giant hasn't faced Western sanctions, but its international operations were rocked last year when the Australian government banned exports from Australian mines to Russia of alumina and aluminium ores. 

In the 2022 earnings report released on Friday, Rusal warned that pressure remains intense. 

Output by tonne of aluminium products rose last year even as output of alumina and bauxite fell, helped by "redirecting finished product flows to domestic and Asian markets", it said. 

"The group is also revising supply and sales chains, ensuring an optimal equity and debt ratio, searching for resolutions of logistic difficulties, as well as the ways to service its obligations in order to adapt the current economic changes to maintain the continuance of the group’s operations," it said. 

Rusal also warned about rising interest rates, the current banking market turmoil in the US and Europe, and the risk of any global economic slowdown. 

"This complex of negative factors has a negative impact on the aluminium price," the company said. 

Read More

Aughinish owner Rusal may face end of $16bn aluminium contract

More in this section

Ulster Bank and KBC account closures jump in February Ulster Bank and KBC account closures jump in February
New code of practice to boost users safety Three Ireland earnings drop last year as inflation and high energy costs hit
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne Virgin Orbit shares fall to earth as Branson's satellite firm pauses operations      
#Ukraine#BankingOrganisation: RusalOrganisation: Aughinish Alumina
<p>New roles: (top row) Sharon Walsh, Gavin Kelly, Marie Hunt; (bottom row) Michael Kearney, Jenny Walsh, Paul Hanna. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd