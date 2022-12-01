Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with GoCar, Bloom, The CX Academy, Vyta, ActionAid Ireland and PE Global.

Joe Quirke has been appointed as head of GoCar in Ireland, part of car and van sharing firm Europcar Mobility Group. Joe spent 10 years in multiple management roles across Ireland and the UK, overseeing sales and operations teams. He joined Europcar Mobility Group Ireland in 2015, charged with launching and developing new Europcar car and van rental locations nationwide. He was promoted to regional head of sales and operations in 2018. Joe has been instrumental in GoCar’s national expansion, with pay-as-you-go-driving services available in over 750 community locations nationwide, with 900 cars and vans available to book by the hour via the GoCar app.

Laura Douglas has been appointed as head of Bloom and brand partnerships with Bord Bia. A seasoned marketeer who has worked for Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Carlsberg Cat Laughs, Vodafone Comedy Festival and other events, Laura takes on the role as Bord Bia sets out a new vision for Bloom, which has grown from into an event hosting 100,000 visitors to Phoenix Park, Dublin, each June bank holiday weekend. “In 2023, we aim to build on this success and reposition Bloom as a world-class horticulture, food and drink experience, meeting the responsibility we have to the planet, to society and to future generations,” said Laura.

Jessica Doyle has been appointed as the new corporate education director at The CX Academy, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) learning and certification in over 80 countries. From Dublin, Jessica has ten years of experience in managing customer facing teams and most recently managed the CX Team for the Irish jewellery brand Chupi. In her new role she will lead The CX Academy’s corporate sales team, helping businesses to improve customer retention and profitability by delivering CX Excellence. The CX Academy delivers CX education for all levels of employees in B2B, B2C companies to non-profit and government organisations, validated by the Industry Advisory Council.

Lowell Rawcliffe has been appointed as head of business development with IT asset disposition company Vyta, driving business and service opportunities, managing client relationships and onboarding new customers. He brings eight years of experience in developing robust rapport with new prospects and existing clients. Lowell joined Vyta in 2017 as a business development manager, progressing to account manager and then senior account manager within five years. He previously worked as a sales and customer service representative at Tesla. He holds a degree in Geography from University of Exeter and is currently completing a diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

Gráinne Kilcullen has joined women’s human rights organisation ActionAid Ireland as head of programmes, overseeing programmatic work in Ireland and overseas, including the Irish Aid funded Women’s Rights Programme. She previously worked as a programme adviser with Christian Aid Ireland for six years. She worked with the UN supporting the Tanzanian Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance. She has also worked at a local level in Tanzania, Myanmar and Nepal supporting civic, peace and human rights initiatives. A native of Cobh, Co Cork, Gráinne holds an LLM in International Human Rights Law from NUIG and a BA in History and Philosophy from UCC.

David Van Der Vegt has been appointed to the board of recruitment firm PE Global in Cork. He joined the firm in 2006 and helped establish Locum Express, PE’s division for short and long term locum health sector professionals. Now Head of PE’s healthcare division, David supports major international hospitals by providing specialist advice on a range of areas including the recruitment of medical personnel, ethics, visa requirements and qualifications across the different markets in which PE Global operates. He is also responsible for PE Global’s UK office and its expansion across the UK and EMEA regions, managing day-to-day operations and strategic planning.