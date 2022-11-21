Renatus makes investment in Tipperary's Herdwatch

The company currently has a team of 60 people, and plans to increase this to 80 over the next two years, to support its international growth and farm digitalisation efforts
Renatus makes investment in Tipperary's Herdwatch

Staff from the Tipperary-headquartered Herdwatch, at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 16:59
Alan Healy

Tipperary agri-tech firm Herdwatch has secured a significant, multi-million euro investment from private equity company Renatus Capital Partners.

Founding members FRS Network (Farm Relief Services) and Herdwatch's co-founder and CEO Fabien Peyaud will remain significant shareholders.

Headquartered in Roscrea, Herdwatch is a livestock management platform used on over 18,000 farms in Ireland and the UK, making it the number one farm management software in those markets. The platform digitalises and streamlines livestock farming, helping farmers in Ireland and the UK save time, eliminate paperwork, and make better decisions in their farming operations.

The app saves farmers an average of three hours a week on paperwork, according to a recent member survey by the company, which received over 1,600 responses.

Earlier this year, Herdwatch launched Flockwatch, a new platform that helps sheep farmers track ewe and flock performance and streamline compliance reporting. The company is planning to launch Flockwatch in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia in the near future.

The company currently has a team of 60 people and plans to increase this to 80 over the next two years to support its international growth and farm digitalisation efforts.  Herdwatch CEO and co-founder Fabien Peyaud said:

We are extremely proud of our achievements to date, but there is so much more we can do to help farmers across the world. We have the ambition, fantastic people on the team, and now the balance sheet to match. This is the start of an exciting new chapter in the Herdwatch story.

"I am very grateful to Mark Flood and his team for backing us, and for helping us buck the trend in a difficult climate for tech companies."

Earlier this year, Renatus made a seven-figure investment in Cork manufacturing firm Rollforming which produces roofing and cladding products. Founded by Liam and Dolores O’Sullivan, the company operates from a purpose-built 80,000sq ft premises in Bweeng in North Cork.

Renatus has invested in a range of Irish and UK firms including Tipperary Crystal, Rennicks, and CRS cold storage. It also funded the management buyout of Boojum burrito food chain by its current directors from the founding shareholders. This is Renatus’ ninth investment and its sixth from its second fund.

Read More

There are not enough homes for new staff in Tipperary, warns Chamber CEO

More in this section

Disney Iger Return Former Disney CEO Iger comes back from retirement
She's focused on the task at hand Private businesses find Ireland increasingly attractive to operate in, report finds
Food acquisition as Ballymaloe acquires MamaBear Food acquisition as Ballymaloe acquires MamaBear
Munster BusinessBiodiversity & AgricultureAgri-tech#Farming - AgTechPlace: IrelandPlace: TipperaryPlace: RoscreaOrganisation: HerdwatchOrganisation: Renatus Capital Partners
<p>The Mid-West business community awarded JP McManus the Limerick Chamber President’s Award for 2022. Pic: Arthur Ellis.</p>

JP McManus says education is 'key' for securing investment into Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s