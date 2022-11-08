There are not enough homes for new staff in Tipperary, warns Chamber CEO

Businesses in Co Tipperary are struggling to expand due to a lack of housing for staff, warned the county’s Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Aylward.

Employers that cannot offer remote working are finding it difficult to hire staff due to a lack of rental accommodation, she said.

We have lots of jobs and we’re trying to keep the jobs here, but the issue is we’re all looking at the same talent pool and if we look further afield there is nowhere for these employees to live.

“In Tipperary, housing has never been an issue at this level,” she added.

Business members of Tipperary’s Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns that not only is there a lack housing for staff, but there is also a talent shortage putting added pressure on employers.

These concerns by the Chamber echo the findings in a report published last month, which showed the housing crisis is having a “major” impact on companies trying to hire new staff.

The lack of housing supply in cities, in addition to soaring costs is leading to a rise in emigration, further emptying the talent pool, the Morgan McKinley Quarterly Employment Monitor showed.

In the last quarter, many skilled workers emigrated to Australia, the UK, and Canada, according to the report.

Ms Aylward fears businesses will start to leave the county and go elsewhere, taking jobs and investment with them, if the supply in housing does not increase quickly.

She added that it is not just large companies that are struggling to get staff, but also smaller firms in sectors like hospitality. Ms Aylward said:

We’ve a lot of small businesses and micro businesses that are expanding at the moment and if they’re looking to take someone into Tipperary, they’re struggling.

Ms Aylward recently lobbied Government to address these issues, and said more needs to be done to help renters not just in cities but in other parts of the country, so that employers can thrive as well.

“If you’re getting a job for the first time, you’re not going to be buying a house,” she said.

Ms Aylward said if these issues are not addressed soon, the country will have an “employment crisis” as well as a “housing crisis”.

Ireland’s seasonal unemployment rate remains stable and unchanged at 4.4% for last month, compared to September, but remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in October 2019, according to latest figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In its latest economic quarterly report, business representative group Ibec predicted unemployment to average 4.7% for 2022, and to come in at 4.3% on average in 2023 on the back of ongoing employment growth.

“Given the difficult headwinds confronting businesses this winter, the expectation is that there won’t be a significant reduction in employment, but rather a slow-down in new hiring, as businesses face both higher costs and a tight labour market in which it is difficult to recruit,” the lobby group said.