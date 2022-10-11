Health technology firm Vitalograph to add 72 jobs in Ennis

Move will bring company's total Clare headcount in Clare up to 310 by 2024.
Frank Keane, CEO of Vitalograph. The company previously announced a €10m expansion and the addition of 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick earlier this year.

Health technology firm Vitalograph has acquired the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre building from Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 to accommodate the development of its new Clinical Trials Services Centre of Excellence. 

The move will create 72 jobs in Ennis over the next 18 months, bringing the company's total Clare headcount in Clare up to 310 by 2024.

Vitalograph, which produces respiratory diagnostic devices, previously announced a €10m expansion and the addition of 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick earlier this year.

Clare County Council had originally bought the building to refurbish as a touchdown space for multi-national companies locating in the region. Planning permission was received for the development of an Enterprise and Innovation centre in May. After it was established in 2021, Ennis 2040 DAC was tasked with the development of the new centre as part of its first wave of projects.

Last July, Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 sought expressions of interest from companies in the high-tech sector with the aim of boosting the technology sector in Ennis and increasing exports from the region.

'Significant development'

Vitalograph Ireland’s expression of interest was selected due to the scale and quality of employment, programme for delivery and the benefit to the local economy.

"This expansion represents a significant development for our company and Vitalograph’s commitment to its Irish operations as well as the local community in County Clare," the company's CEO Frank Keane said.

"The new premises will enable us to support the international growth of our ground-breaking clinical trial solutions. Creating a ‘Centre of Excellence’ here in Ennis reflects the talent and skill that exists in the Vitalograph workforce and will offer many opportunities to people looking to build their careers in this exciting business."

Vitalograph is a leader in respiratory diagnostics, developing and manufacturing diagnostic devices for all levels of the healthcare sector. Ennis 2040 DAC was launched in October 2021 to create a platform for investment-ready projects at strategic locations in the town and its environs. This is the first project to be delivered through its partnerships with Clare County Council.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council said the announcement was an endorsement of the town and the workforce in Clare. "It is very positive to see our investment in the set-up of the Ennis 2040 DAC delivering real economic benefits for the town in its first year."

