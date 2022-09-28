Bank of Ireland to be hit with massive Central Bank fine over tracker mortgage scandal

Latest in a series of fines over the role of the banks in the industry-wide scandal
Bank of Ireland to be hit with massive Central Bank fine over tracker mortgage scandal

The Central Bank opened investigations six years ago into all lenders that sold the tracker home loans.

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 14:26
Alan Healy

Bank of Ireland will be hit with a major fine by the Central Bank tomorrow for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

The Irish Examiner understands that Bank of Ireland will be sanctioned for denying thousands of its customers access to cheaper tracker mortgages.

There are no details yet as to how large the fine will be but Bank of Ireland has set aside €120m in its accounts to settle the remaining tracker issues.

In June of this year, the Central Bank issued a record €96.7m fine to AIB and EBS for their part in the scandal. 

In March of last year, Ulster Bank was fined almost €37.8m, in what was the largest sanction by the Central Bank into wrongdoing by the banking industry in the tracker mortgage scandal. Permanent TSB was fined €21m by the Central Bank and in 2020, KBC Bank Ireland was fined over €18.3m for its part in the industry-wide scandal.

Bank of Ireland and the Central Bank declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Irish Examiner.

The Central Bank opened investigations six years ago into all lenders that sold the tracker home loans.

In most cases, the investigations have shown that banks had acted in remarkably similar ways, in order to deprive customers of their correct interest rates.

Many of the banks involved — Permanent TSB, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, and KBC Bank Ireland and their subsidiaries —have either concluded their settlements with the Central Bank, and have already paid out millions in compensation and restitution to their customers.

More in this section

Boohoo's sales fall Boohoo issues profit warning as shoppers cut back on clothes
The Stuffed Olive seeks support for soaring energy costs The Stuffed Olive seeks support for soaring energy costs
Irish Independent owner to shut Newry printing press Irish Independent owner to shut Newry printing press
<p>The company detailed the findings of a PwC report which found it has flown 230m passengers to and from Ireland since 1985 and supports more than 26,000 Irish jobs annually.<br/>Picture: PA</p>

Ryanair to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s