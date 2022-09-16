ESB Group announces operating profit of €357m in H1

ESB Group has reported an operating profit of €357m for the first six months of the year, a slight decline of €6m compared to the same period in 2021.

The Group said the fall in profit was due to regulated network tariff changes and losses incurred in ESB’s customer solutions business and foreign exchange movements.

The reduction in profits was largely offset by higher energy margins in ESB’s Generation business. This reflects the high level of wholesale market prices for energy.

Defending its profits and recent price hikes for customers, the firm said: "ESB’s generation and supply businesses are required to operate separately, so increased profits from ESB’s generation business cannot be used to offset costs incurred by Electric Ireland."

However, in the past decade, the ESB stated it had invested more than €10bn in energy infrastructure and paid over €1.2bn in dividends to its shareholders.

Geraldine Heavey, ESB’s chief financial officer, stated that volatility and high wholesale market prices continue to be a feature of energy markets.

She added that ESB's profits provide "the basis for continued strong investment in energy infrastructure to decarbonise electricity".

The Group stated that it had invested €532m in energy infrastructure during the first six months of this year.

The price of energy has soared in recent months, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The effects are being felt in Ireland, with Electric Ireland hiking its prices three times since the beginning of the year.