Cork cosmetic procedure chain Sisu Clinic continues expansion

Sisu Clinic, a Cork-based chain that provides cosmetic procedures, has opened its 15th Irish clinic as part of an ambitious expansion plan.

The latest clinic in Dublin joins others under the Sisu brand that opened this year in Killarney, the US, and the UK.

“Expanding internationally is a huge goal for the whole team at Sisu, but that has not halted our vision of increasing our footprint in Ireland,” said Cork entrepreneur and founder of the Sisu Clinic brand Pat Phelan.

Mr Phelan founded Sisu Clinic in 2018 after meeting with brothers James Cotter and Brian Cotter, who are also doctors. They witnessed a growing demand among Irish people for cosmetic procedures such as Botox and filler injections. The trio decided to create a brand that offers safe ways to get these procedures from medical professionals.

“We are seeing a huge interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures for both women and men across Ireland in recent years,” said Sisu Clinic co-founder and Sisu Clinic medical director James Cotter.

Sisu Clinic opened its first London location in August. The founders also opened a clinic in Miami and plan to continue to open clinics globally for the remainder of the year, targeting New York City and Florida, in addition to other locations in London and a clinic in Waterford City.

The business aims to create 30 clinics before year-end, and most of the expansion will be focused on the US market.

The company estimated revenue will grow to over €12m this year and staff will increase from 70 to 200.

To date, Sisu Clinic has raised €11m, including a €5.5m round to support the US expansion.

Sisu Clinic’s expansion has been fuelled by the global appetite for non-surgical, non-invasive cosmetic procedures in the social media era.

Ireland’s interest in Botox has experienced significant growth over the last few years, especially with global Botox maker Allergan investing over €750m in its facility in Westport in recent years.

“I think the future for me is that people are going to look after themselves totally different and incredibly well," said Mr Phelan.

What we're seeing is this move towards treatments which are tiny little changes.”

Botox must be administered by a medical professional; however, there are looser regulations around dermal fillers which has reportedly led to misuse. The Sisu Clinic founders said they wanted to provide a space where these procedures can be done in a safe environment.

A lack of regulation will eventually lead to a “catastrophic” tragedy and cause “public outcry”, Brian Cotter previously told the Irish Examiner.