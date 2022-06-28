Cork cosmetic procedures company Sisu Clinic opens first US clinic

The business currently has 14 clinics in Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Cork cosmetic procedures company Sisu Clinic opens first US clinic

The opening of the new clinic in Florida comes as the Irish company continues to expand rapidly.

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 10:00
Emma Taggart

Sisu Clinic has expanded to the United States, opening a clinic in Merrick Park near Miami, Florida.

The business currently has 14 clinics in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The cosmetic clinic offers a range of non-invasive beauty procedures including botox, dermal fillers and skin boosters.

The company has said it will open further clinics in the US later this year as it continues to grow.

The opening of the new clinic in Florida comes as the Irish company continues to expand rapidly.

The company also plans to open new clinics throughout Ireland and the UK later this year and into the future.

Pat Phelan, co-founder and CEO, Sisu Clinic said: “Sisu Clinic's ambitions have always lay in the US and we're thrilled to open our first clinic in Miami, Florida this week. 

"We have incredible teams on both sides of the pond who have been laying the groundwork for months now, and we're delighted to finally see it all come to fruition.

"With more clinics to launch in New York, Florida and Texas in the coming months it's an incredibly exciting and busy time to be a part of Sisu's journey,” he added.

Sisu Clinic was founded in Cork in 2018 through a collaboration between tech entrepreneur Pat Phelan, and brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. 

The firm has said the new clinic in Merrick Park will have a focus on botox and dermal fillers, as well as permanent fat reduction.

The company has, so far, raised $11m (€10.4m), including a $5.5m (€5.2m) round of investment to launch the firm's expansion into the US.

The new clinic, located at the Shops at Merrick Park, will mean Sisu Clinic joins stores such as Nordstrom, Gucci, J.Crew, Louis Vuitton and Neiman Marcus at the Florida shopping centre.

Read More

Ireland's richest person Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

More in this section

Liscannor ferry company agrees sale of Doolin ferry Liscannor ferry company agrees sale of Doolin ferry
accountant CPA sanctioned for failure to investigate complaint
Workvivo doubles staff as it secures fresh investment Workvivo doubles staff as it secures fresh investment
<p>Three store on Henry Street, Dublin. Picture: File photo/Naoise Culhane</p>

Three Ireland to bring 175 new jobs to Limerick over four years

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices