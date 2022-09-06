Remote working boosts Nespresso's coffers

Remote workers and ‘lockdown consumers’ here last year helped coffee retailer Nespresso brew up record Irish revenues.

New accounts filed by Nespresso UK Ltd show that its Irish sales jumped from £28.7m (€33.42m) to a record £29.15m (€33.99m) for the 12 months to the end of December last.

The Nestle-owned Nespresso operates a number of boutique outlets here, including a flagship store on Dublin’s Duke Street and the Irish business last year translates to average weekly revenues of £560,711 (€653,844).

The sales of Nespresso in 2021 were boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic-enforced shutdowns of dine-in restaurants and cafes for part of the year.

The directors state that growth at the company “was boosted by e-commerce and the Vertuo system”.

According to the directors, sales growth was also boosted by “a high demand from lockdown consumers and all those working from home as well as a continued increase in consumer awareness for quality coffee and increased brand awareness for Nespresso”.

Underlining the growth of Nespresso here, the sales last year are almost double Nespresso’s sales in Ireland in 2016.

The directors state that Covid-19 continued to be a challenge throughout 2021 but “the company continues to maintain a strong position and performance financially”.

The Irish revenues make up 5.8 per cent of the overall UK and Irish revenues of £308.22m (€358.99m).