Kipling cakes and Oxo food maker to raise prices after posting robust sales

Premier Foods, a major British food manufacturer and maker of Kipling cakes and Oxo cubes, reported a rise in first-quarter sales on robust demand for its cakes and grocery products and said it was raising product prices to mitigate the impact of higher costs.

"We have made good progress in recovering our input cost inflation through a range of measures, including cost efficiencies and pricing, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," chief executive Alex Whitehouse said.