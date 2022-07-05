AMCS completes acquisition of German software solutions provider Quentic

Limerick-based AMCS has completed the acquisition of German software solutions provider Quentic.

German regulatory authorities have approved the sale of Quentic for an undisclosed sum.

AMCS, a waste and recycling software company, announced that it would acquire the firm in May of this year, the acquisition came into effect on 30 June.

Through AMCS’s acquisition of Quentic, a software firm that provides companies with management solutions for areas including environmental management and sustainability, the firms will have a combined 4,000 customers and over 1,000 employees.

AMCS is predicting rate revenues will grow to €180m by the end of the year on the back of the deal.

Jimmy Martin, CEO, AMCS said: “Regardless of the industry, digitalisation is a key enabler on the path to a global and sustainable circular economy.

"Integrated management of all processes related to occupational safety, environmental, sustainability and quality management, as offered by the Quentic SaaS platform and app, is therefore a valuable addition to our offering,” he added.

Markus Becker, CEO, Quentic said: "With this step, we open a new chapter in our 15-year company history.

"The cooperation will further strengthen Quentic's growth of the past number of years. We particularly look forward to the professional collaboration and exchange in order to jointly provide the best digital business solutions for a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable future," he continued.

Outside of Ireland, AMCS has offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. It employs over 800 people across 12 countries and provides integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries. The company has around 3,000 customers in 22 countries.

Quentic, which is headquartered in Berlin, and employs more than 250 people has offices in Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy.

The firm's services are used by over 900 companies to improve their operations in the fields of occupational safety, environmental, sustainability and quality management.

AMCS and Quentic are now aiming to provide more advanced digital solutions to a wider industry and enable customers on both sides to benefit from a wide range of services that support sustainable end-to-end standardisation and optimisation of business processes to increase efficiencies, and streamline operations.