Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook

Homebuilders across Europe have been facing challenges of higher costs, particularly in key materials such as steel and timber, since the start of the Ukraine crisis earlier this year.
Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook

Cairn, which had reported a cost inflation of 6% for 2021, said build increases are being fully offset by improving product mix and stronger pricing.

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 09:25
AJose Koilparambil

Cairn Homes Plc on Tuesday forecast total build cost inflation for 2022 to be higher at about 6%-7%, pressured by rising materials and labour prices, although the housebuilder reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Homebuilders across Europe have been facing challenges of higher costs, particularly in key materials such as steel and timber, since the start of the Ukraine crisis earlier this year.

Cairn, which had reported a cost inflation of 6% for 2021, said build increases are being fully offset by improving product mix and stronger pricing, as the housebuilder maintained its annual gross margin outlook of 21.5%.

The company also said it saw strongest-ever sales period for the six months ending June 30, selling over 750 new homes for more than €295m, and that it intends to announce a €20m dividend during its interim results announcement in September.

Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Homes said: “Continued reinvestment in increased new homes output remains our core strategy. Our current performance and profitability in a challenging environment has allowed us to commence a significant number of new developments.

"Today, we are building in 20 separate locations nationally with 1,750 closed and forward sold new homes across these developments.

"The standard and quality of new homes being built in Ireland today is appropriately high. However, rising material costs have further stretched the affordability gap for the current generation of homebuyers," he added.

Cairn Homes will announce its interim results for 2022 on 8 September.

  • Reuters

Read More

Scandinavia’s largest airline files for bankruptcy to cut debt

More in this section

Newmarket Races Losses narrow at Godolphin to €4.23m as revenues climb to €31.12m
Pret A Manger closures Pret returns to profitability as suburban shops boost sales
Green energy in Northern Ireland Statkraft commences construction of Offaly wind farm
<p>Scandinavia’s largest airline has been in talks with its creditors to convert 20bn Swedish kronor (€1.85bn) of outstanding debt and hybrid notes into shares, and to raise additional equity for about $1bn (€965m).</p>

Scandinavia’s largest airline files for bankruptcy to cut debt

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices