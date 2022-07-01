PM Group announces 500 jobs, posts 26% profit increase

The employee-owned PM Group, an Irish construction management company, grew its operating profits by 26% last year, taking in €43.9m in 2021.

Announcing its latest financial results this week, the group reported overall revenue of €475m last year, while its net assets increased 31% to €145m.

Over 1,200 people now have shares in the company, a 20% year-on-year increase.

The group’s workforce also grew by 17% to 3,500 people across Europe, North America, and Asia, while new offices were opened in the US and Germany.

Recruitment is currently underway for 500 new jobs with the company, including 300 Irish-based positions in areas such as engineering, construction, commissioning, data analytics, finance, and IT.

PM Group works on design, construction, and project delivery solutions to clients in the pharmaceutical, food, med-tech, and advanced manufacturing technology sectors.

Some of the major projects the group has undertaken include work for Eli Lily, Pfizer, and Meta.

“2021 saw increased investment by our clients and 54% of our work is now international. We have further increased our US presence through the opening of our Philadelphia office. We also opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, complementing our offices in Belgium and Switzerland,” Dave Murphy, CEO of PM Group.

“We are delighted to be in a position to announce the creation of 500 new jobs, for which we are already actively recruiting. PM Group provides prospective employees with the opportunity to work on leading-edge projects for many of the world’s best-known companies while having the opportunity to become an owner of the company.

“The success of our business is all down to our people and we look forward to adding more talented people to our team.”