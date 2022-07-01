EU extends roaming regulations for telecom providers until 2032

The scheme allows travellers in the EU and the EEA to call, text and surf abroad without extra charges.
EU extends roaming regulations for telecom providers until 2032

The scheme allows travellers in the EU and the EEA to call, text and surf abroad without extra charges.

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 09:28
Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart Meijer

The European Union has extended 'Roam-like-at-home' regulations for telecom providers until 2032, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The scheme allows travellers in the EU and the EEA to call, text and surf abroad without extra charges.

"With our roaming regulation, we have all benefitted from Roam-like-at-home," EU's top official Margrethe Vestager said in an official statement.

"This is a very tangible benefit of our European Single Market. Prolonging these rules will keep inter-operator prices competitive, and allow consumers to continue enjoying free-of-charge roaming services for the next ten years."

Read More

EU reaches provisional deal on landmark crypto rules

More in this section

Stripe Inc. Co-Founders John Collison And Patrick Collison Interview Stripe starts paying firms to remove CO₂ from the air
Workvivo secures €21m in fresh funding Workvivo secures €21m in fresh funding
Doogee S98 is a rugged smartphone that won't hurt your pocket Doogee S98 is a rugged smartphone that won't hurt your pocket
<p>A computer-generated image of a vertiport that is proposed for Shannon.</p>

Shannon secures EU funding for unmanned flight tests

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices