Dublin Airport needs to increase passenger charges to 'get back on track'

The DAA has said that passenger charges will need to increase in order to get Dublin Airport back on track and deal with recent operational issues.

Earlier this month, the authority made a submission to the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) seeking an increase in the amount the airport can charge airline customers for the use of runways, terminals, and the associated services.

The DAA is seeking to up its current €8.11 price cap to €13.68 over the next four years.

“Dublin Airport’s current passenger charge is already one of the lowest among its peers in Europe and this increase will still ensure that our charges remain among the lowest of any major European airport,” said the DAA’s Group Head of Communications, Kevin Cullinane.

“CAR’s future determination of the price cap must take account of the current reality at Dublin Airport, which is experiencing its third year of Covid-19-related commercial and financial damage.

“Unfortunately, it will take time, investment, and additional human resources to improve standards from the current levels in place.”

The request has been rebuked by Ryanair, which said there was "no justification" for the 88% increase.

However, Mr Cullinane said that the current price cap determination was introduced at a time when Dublin Airport was reporting record profitability, and in light of recent losses and rising inflation rates, the charges are now "unsustainable"

Dublin Airport suffered a loss of €900m in revenue from 2020 to 2022, doubling the airport’s net debt to a record high of €1bn.

"The pandemic has inflicted profound and lasting damage to Dublin Airport's finances. If Dublin Airport is to get back on track, it is imperative that an airport charges structure is in place that is reflective of where Dublin Airport is now and not where it was in 2019,” Mr Cullinane said.

“The current airport charge cannot sustain the tide of countervailing pressures.”

Earlier this month, over 1,400 passengers missed their flights at Dublin Airport due to queues. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos.

The comments come after one of Europe’s top aviation officials, Airports Council International (ACI) Europe president Javier Marín, called for a reset of the region’s aviation sector.

Mr Marín, who oversees 47 Spanish airports, said that price increases were “unavoidable” for Europe’s airports, which have been tackling severe staffing shortages and disruptions.

“Regulators still too often confuse airline interest with consumer interest – at the expense of airports. Do you seriously believe that if airports gave free use of their facilities, airlines would really lower the fares they charge to passengers?” Mr Marín said.

“Any company must take the steps necessary to remain a viable business. As airlines are increasing their fares to passengers as they recover, so must airports be able to increase charges to their customers too”.

Travellers have been experiencing severe delays across Europe’s airports this summer, with 1,400 passengers missing their flights at Dublin Airport earlier this month due to queues at security.

The airport is expecting this weekend to be its busiest since the pandemic began, with 200,000 people set to pass through departures. The DAA said that as of Friday morning, all passengers had made it through security in less than 30 minutes.