Dublin Airport gears up for busiest weekend since before the pandemic

It's set to be the busiest weekend at Dublin Airport since before the pandemic, with over 51,000 passengers due to fly out as schools finish up for the summer.

The figure is expected to be repeated every day over the weekend, meaning over 200,000 people will have gone though the airport's departures by Monday.

An airport spokesperson said they've witnessed a busy first wave of departures but most people are passing through security in under half an hour.

According to the airport's website, it's taking passengers around 20-30 minutes to pass through security, and it's currently advised to arrive 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight, and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight.

Previously, the Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) said it couldn’t guarantee Irish holidaymakers wouldn't be caught up in the same chaos which has hit British and European airports this week.

About 5,000 Heathrow passengers had their flights cancelled as a result of staffing issues this week, while similar issues mean Gatwick will be running up to 50 fewer flights a day throughout the summer months, with EasyJet alone cutting 11,000 flights.

"We note the decision taken by some airlines and airports in Europe and the UK to cancel flights. Daa is keen to avoid such action at Dublin Airport and we remain fully committed to ensuring we get our staffing levels and operations where they need to be to cope with rising passenger numbers," it said in a statement.

The airport has seen lengthy queues and delays in recent weeks as passenger numbers increase rapidly since the pandemic's onset.

Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the continent and resulting in hours-long queues at major airports, with Dublin Airport among those feeling the effects over recent weeks.

After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when Covid-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for pay increases and better working conditions.

At Ryanair, seven unions from Italy, France, Portugal, Belgium and Spain last month warned that cabin crew could launch a strike this summer if the airline had no “meaningful response” to their demands for better working conditions.

Since then, they have announced plans to strike in all five countries in late June or early July.

Pat Dawson, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said: “We’re at summer capacity now, with the schools closing. Flights are all going to be very full now for the next six to eight weeks.

"As we go along, it’s certainly improving week-by-week at Dublin Airport but there’ll always be problems," Mr Dawson added.

"The big problem is the 6am to 8am departure times. Airlines all want to go out early and maximise their rotations during the day. We’re always concerned but the issues [in Dublin] are being resolved slowly but surely.”

Travel expert Eoghan Corry said disruption to airports such as Heathrow and Schiphol in Amsterdam will have a knock-on effect for Irish passengers, given the popularity of these routes and their frequency to be used for connected flights.

“Heathrow is our biggest transfer airport,” he said. “People with complicated itineraries will usually be heading through there. The baggage system has been under a lot of pressure there already, and that’s been contributing to the situation in Dublin.”