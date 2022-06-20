Primark to trial click and collect in some UK stores

Associated British Foods said its Primark fashion business, which has shunned the extra cost of home delivery, will trial a UK click & collect service on children's products.

The group said the move builds on its enhanced digital capability. It revamped its website earlier this year. It said Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, has chosen a much-expanded range of children's products for the trial, building to about 2,000 options across clothing, accessories and lifestyle products.