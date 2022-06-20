Primark to trial click and collect in some UK stores

The trial will take place in up to 25 stores in the northwest of England, starting towards the end of the year
Primark to trial click and collect in some UK stores

Primark said click & collect has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand.

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 08:42

Associated British Foods said its Primark fashion business, which has shunned the extra cost of home delivery, will trial a UK click & collect service on children's products.

The group said the move builds on its enhanced digital capability. It revamped its website earlier this year. It said Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, has chosen a much-expanded range of children's products for the trial, building to about 2,000 options across clothing, accessories and lifestyle products.

It believes click & collect has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand, driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver incremental sales in store.

The trial will take place in up to 25 stores in the northwest of England, starting towards the end of the year.

In a trading update, AB Foods, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with expectations in its latest quarter.

The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32%. Sales in its food businesses increased 10% which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation and volume increases in the ingredients business.

Primark sales increased 81%. All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The group expects "significant progress" in full-year adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Reuters

More in this section

Hibernia Reit leaves Irish Stock Exchange following acquisition Hibernia Reit leaves Irish Stock Exchange following acquisition
Danone To Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs French food company Danone reduces product range to cut costs
She's focused on the task at hand Meet the Irishman fighting for a global four-day work week
<p>The company expects to report a record trading profit for the first half of 2022 of around €415m. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Kingspan sees fall in orders as market deteriorates 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices