PTSB is also launching mobile and pop-up branches in various locations across the country.
PTSB staff in 45 Ulster Bank branches to support bank switching  

Permanent TSB has announced a variety of initiatives to support customers who want to switch banks as Ulster Bank and KBC prepared to exit the Irish market. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 11:49
Emma Taggart

Permanent TSB staff are now present in 45 Ulster Bank branches across the country to provide support to customers wishing to switch bank accounts.

PTSB has said they will further increase the number of staff on the ground in Ulster Bank branches over the coming weeks.

The bank has announced a variety of initiatives to support customers who want to switch banks as Ulster Bank and KBC prepared to exit the Irish market.

PTSB is also launching a number of mobile and pop-up branches in a variety of locations across Ireland.

The creation of the special facilities by PTSB comes as the bank seeks to engage with new customers ahead of the departure of Ulster Bank in the coming months.

Patrick Farrell, Permanent TSB’s Retail Banking Director said: “We recognise that this is a challenging time for many customers of the departing banks and we want them to know that Permanent TSB is eager to welcome them and to support them in their move to a new bank. 

"We hope that through these various initiatives, we are making it easier for customers to come talk to us, in their own communities, and get started on their switching journey.” 

Earlier this month, PTSB announced that they were experiencing a 176% increase in current and deposit account opening compared to this time last year. The large rise in account openings was driven by the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market.

PTSB is also involved in the acquisition of Ulster Bank assets. PTSB will acquire Ulster Bank’s performing micro-SME loan book worth €230m and the asset finance business worth approximately €400m.

Last month, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approved this acquisition by PTSB.

PTSB has created a dedicated website which will be regularly updated with the locations of PTSB teams and mobile branch routes.

