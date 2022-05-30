Call for increase in flights from regional airports after Dublin Airport 'chaos'

Politicians and business figures from Cork, Kerry and Shannon have called for an increase in flights going through regional airports after passengers were "immersed in chaos" at Dublin Airport.

The Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) has faced harsh criticism for queues that saw over 1,000 passengers miss flights at the weekend.

Now the Government is being implored to use the review of the national aviation policy to rethink plans for "under-utilised" regional airports.

Kevin Herlihy, the recently-appointed president of the Cork Business Association, said flights should be moved from Dublin to Cork to avoid wasting "hard-working people's time and money".

"People were queueing out on the tarmac, missing flights, missing their holidays and having their time wasted.

Mr Herlihy added that "if Covid has taught us anything, it is that we can change the way we do things".

The Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney echoed these calls, saying the airport in Farranfore is ready for increased passenger numbers.

"Our airport has come on leaps and bounds, they installed a new scanning system which I went through the other week. The management is great at securing new routes, and we've recently had new hospitality facilities open up as well.

"Particularly for people in Munster and in South Leinster this airport is a great option, with how much it costs to travel to Dublin these days, not counting an overnight stay if it is needed, you are saving yourself a load of hassle and there isn't much difference in price," he said.

Mr Moloney said he had no plans to travel via Dublin Airport this summer unless he has no other option.

The new president of the Shannon Chamber of Commerce Eoin Gavin said the scenes at Dublin Airport were the result of years of Dublin-focused policy, and the Government needs to act quickly to support regional airports and avoid further embarrassment.

"Shannon is an international airport with state-of-the-art security facilities and the best road connectivity in the country. As a chamber, we have been lobbying the Government to change their aviation policy to support us for years.

"They need to pass legislation quickly to ensure that a certain amount of flights every year need to be allocated to regional airports, and to help the airport management work with airlines to develop new routes," he said.

"Since Brexit, we have needed to establish a new European hub that will connect so we don't need to go through London, and we need a new policy to make that happen," he added.

Mr Gavin said having tourists from all over the world queue for hours can only have a negative impact on Irish tourism.